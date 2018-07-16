Margie L. Murphy

Died – July 13, 2018

TOPEKA — Margie L. (Dean Campbell) Murphy, Quenemo, died Friday July 13, 2018, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 91.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Murphy Sr.; two brothers, Carl and Kenneth Dean; and a daughter, Vickie (Campbell) Davisson; and a son-in-law, Dan Thompson.

She is survived by three sons, John Campbell Jr. and wife, Donna, Topeka, Richard P. Murphy Jr., Topeka, and Robin Murphy, Overbrook; a daughter, Kim (Murphy) Thompson, Plano, Texas; a brother Darold Dean, Oswego; a sister, Maxine Pinnell, Clifton; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday July 19, at Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Overbrook Cemetery, Overbrook.

Memorial contributions may be made to Richard P. Murphy Memorial Fund and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.