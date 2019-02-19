Jan. 22, 1926 – Feb. 15, 2019

BURLINGAME — Margaret N. Weems, Burlingame, went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was 93.

She was born Jan. 22, 1926, at Emporia, the daughter of William M. and Minnie Hammond Buck. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1943. She worked for Santa Fe Rail Road as a telegraph agent retiring after 43 years of service.

She founded the MI Singing Group, which preformed for many organizations and nursing homes for over 30 years. She was a member and also played the pipe organ and piano for the Burlingame Federated Church. She belonged to the Red Hats and Grange in Osage County. She taught Sunday school, was a past president of the Santa Fe Retires, was fluent in Spanish and was a blessing to many people.

She was K.U.’s number one fan. She belonged to K.U. Fan Club and even had her picture taken with Bill Self.

She married Leo L. Isaacs, Sept. 11, 1971. He preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 1982. She married Dale R. Weems, Oct. 21, 1995, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2003.

She is survived by a brother, Verl Buck, Memphis Tenn.; a sister, Dorothy Matile, Emporia; two stepsons, David Weems and wife, LeAnn, Topeka, and Mark Weems and wife, Ann, Melbourne Beach, Fla.; several step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.