Jan. 21, 1949 - April 14, 2018

TOPEKA - Margaret M. Dial, Topeka, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at a Topeka care facility. She was 78.

She was born Jan. 21, 1940, at Burlingame, the daughter of David S. and Reva Rogers Love. She graduated from Burlingame High School in 1958.

She loved music and sang solos in the Federated Church choir. She was a cheerleader, class president and played community sports in the summer.

She was a homemaker. After high school, she graduated from Clark's Business College in Topeka, and worked as a stenographer at the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in Topeka. She also worked for the Kansas Department of Education.

She married Donald Dial April 6, 1963, at Burlingame. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Wayne Love.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Scott Dial and wife, Janet, Topeka; four grandchildren, Alexis, Taryn, Manning and Easton; a sister, Norma Rice, Topeka; a brother, Roger Love, Burlingame; and several nieces and nephews.

Private inurnment was at Valley Falls Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.