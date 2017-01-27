Aug. 27, 1916 – Jan. 26, 2017

TOPEKA — Mardell Vanderslice, Lyndon, died Jan. 26, 2017, at Plaza West Care Facility, Topeka. She was 100.

She was born Aug. 27, 1916, at Lyndon, the daughter of Wilbur and Edith Smith Goldsmith. She lived in Osage County all of her life.

She graduated from Lyndon High School in 1934. She had owned and operated the Corner Café and Lyndon Café through the years. She was president of the Republican Women’s Group and was a former member of the Lyndon Presbyterian Church.

She married Alfred Vanderslice Dec. 10, 1935, at Harrisonville, Mo. He preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2001.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Vivian Lawson; a grandson, Rusty Lawson; her parents, Wilbur and Edith; a brother and two sisters.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Lawson, Topeka, Mildred Gibson, Lyndon, and Alfreda Myers, Anthony; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyndon Alumni Association, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

