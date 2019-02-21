July 21, 1959 – Feb. 19, 2019

GARDEN CITY — Loretta S. Schultz died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at The Cottages, Garden City. She was 59.

She was born July 21, 1959, at Oxford, Neb., the daughter of Vernon & Betty Pettite Bienhoff. She was raised on a small farm in rural Nebraska.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Ottawa and later earned her master’s degree in accounting from The University of Kansas.

She married Gerald O. Schultz, July 12, 1980, at Oxford, Neb. He survives of the home. They moved to Garden City in 1984. They lived in Garden City since.

She worked as a CPA for Lewis, Hooper and Dick, Garden City, for many years and retired in 1999. She enjoyed gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Neil Bienhoff and Marlin Bienhoff.

Besides her husband, she is survived by four children Zachary Schultz and wife, Ashley, Logan Schultz and wife, Margaret, Connor Schultz and Hannah Schultz, all of Garden City; three brothers, David Bienhoff, Ottawa, Dallas Bienhoff, Annendale, Va., and Bruce Bienhoff, Shawnee; and four grandchildren Grant Schultz, Quentin Schultz, Elijah Reyes and Maverick Schultz.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Garden City, with Rev. Michael Hageman officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no burial following the service and no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund and sent in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh St., Garden City, KS 67846.

Condolences may be expressed at garnandfuneralhomes.com.