Sept. 17, 1924 – Jan. 6, 2019

TOPEKA — Lolita Lucille Laubach, Topeka, formerly of Scranton, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at McCrite Care Center, Topeka. She was 94.

She was born Sept. 17, 1924, at Olsburg, the daughter of Le Roy and Elsie Toothaker Warthen. She moved to Wheaton when she was six months old. She graduated from Wheaton High School.

She attended Clark's Business School, Topeka and was employed by Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company as a cashier from 1943 to 1953.

She married Vincent Laubach, Jan. 14, 1947, at Topeka. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2012. She was also preceded in death by six sisters.

She is survived by two sons, Fred Laubach and wife, Debbie, Topeka, and James Laubach and wife, Sharon, Wichita; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Scranton Cemetery, Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Cross Road Community Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.