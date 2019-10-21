June 24, 1951 – Oct. 20, 2019

TOPEKA — Linda Short, 68, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 68.

She was born June 24, 1951, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Everett and Beverly Martin Blackwell. She lived in Lyndon several years.

Linda was a homemaker most of her life and worked at Jostens in Topeka as a printing press operator.

She married Bradley Short June 23, 1978. He preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2019.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Newton; a sister, Donna Croston; and her parents, Everett and Beverly.

Linda is survived by three sons, Eddie Hays and wife, Jenny, Chris Steele and Paul Short; a daughter, Jessica Cowdin and husband, Scott; two brothers, Tom Blackwell and wife, Connie and Kenny Blackwell; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Short Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.