April 22, 1964 – July 7, 2018

TOPEKA — Linda Louise Henderson, Topeka, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 7, 2018. She was 54.

She was born April 22, 1964, at Columbia, Mo., the daughter of George Herbert and Virginia Johnson Spencer. She was a certified clinical medical assistant for Dr. Robert Durst.

She was welcomed into Heaven by a son, Tony "T.J." Henderson; three and brothers, Ralph, Kenny Joe and Alfred "Boogie" (Nancy) Spencer.

She is survived by Darrell Ragans; two daughters, Jessica Kitchen and husband, Joe, Jerrica Henderson and Marty Marshall; three grandchildren, Ashlind, Chanceton and Cravin; a sister, Cookie Howley and husband, James; and two brothers, Jerry Spencer and Herbert Spencer and wife, Bette.

She was cremated. Private family inurnment we be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Linda Henderson Memorial Fund and sent in care of CoreFirst Bank and Trust, 4900 S.W. 29th. St., Topeka, KS 66614.