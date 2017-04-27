Sept. 28, 1947 – April 21, 2017

MESA, Ariz. — Linda K. Kurtz, formerly of Burlingame and Scranton, died April 21, 2017, at Mesa, Ariz. She was 69.

She was born Sept. 28, 1947, at Topeka.

She married Bob Kurtz July 2, 1973 at Burlingame. He preceded her in death.

She worked at many jobs over the years but her love was owning and running her various antique stores over the years.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Della Pennington; and a brother, Terry Pennington.

She is survived by a sister, Rita Emmons and husband, Charlie, Pauline; a son, Jeff Kurtz and wife, Mona, Mesa, Ariz.; two stepchildren, Devin Kurtz and wife, Jolene, Salina, and Gigi Dudeck and husband, Mike, Eldorado; 12 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

She requested that there be no funeral or memorial service.