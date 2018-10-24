Leona R. Parre

Sept. 23, 1934 – Oct. 23, 2018

TOPEKA — Leona R. Linsey Parre, formerly of Osage City, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka. She was 84.

She was born Sept. 23, 1934, at Reading, the daughter of Henry and Minnie Weimer Linsey. She graduated from Reading High School in 1952.

She married David L. Parre June 27, 1958, at Osage City. He preceded her in death. To this union two sons were born, Daniel and Michael.

She worked at Hallmark for 30 years. She was a former member of Osage City American Legion Auxiliary. She liked KU, Chiefs, Royals and loved to play cards.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Henrietta Henderson; and a brother, George Linsey.

She will be forever remembered by her two sons, Daniel Parre and wife, Trish, Topeka, and Michael Parre and wife, Becky, California; a brother, Dean Linsey, Osage City; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Private inurnment will follow service at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

