May 4, 1916 – Dec. 3, 2017

OVERBROOK — Leona Grace Warren, Lyndon, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 101.

She was born May 4, 1916, at Hamilton, the daughter of Eugene and Jessie Badsky Butterfield. She lived in Lyndon since 1960 and has been at Brookside since 2005.

She worked as a sales clerk at Pelletiers Department Store and Roach Hardware in Topeka and at McDaniel Hardware and Marv’s Variety Store in Lyndon. She was a member of the Lyndon United Methodist Church and past member of the Fairfax HDU.

She married Herbert Warren May 26, 1934, at Ottawa. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2001.

She is survived by three sons, Bennie Warren and wife, Betty, Lyndon, Darrell Warren, Vassar, and Herbert Warren Jr. and wife, Loretta, Overbrook; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of the funeral home.

