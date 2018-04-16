May 6, 1949 - April 4, 2018

OSAGE CITY - Leland Ray McMullen died April 4, 2018, at his home in Osage City, after an illness consumed him the last few years of his life. He was 68.

He was born May 6, 1949, at Denison, the son of George W. McMullen Sr. and Bertha Morris McMullen.

He graduated from Denison High School in 1966, and worked on the family farm. Soon after graduation he started working for Hallmark Cards, Topeka, where he made a career as a warehouse specialist for 38 years, retiring in 2007.

He was an active member of Salt Creek Light House Assembly of God Church and enjoyed serving on the board and helping other members.

He struggled with sobriety, but he had been 27 years sober the day he passed away. He was always eager and willing to help others in need, including helping many others to find their path to sobriety.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Margaret Ann Staufenberg; four brothers, George W. McMullen Jr., Larry McMullen, Gerald McMullen and James "Jimmy" Mcmullen; and three sisters, RoseAnn Mcmullen, June Lux and Lois Green.

He is survived by his children, Mark McMullen and wife, Simone, and Joy Wade; five stepchildren, Michael, Marcus, Melinda and Mellissa Zerr and Marcy Dewitt and husband, Joshua; sixteen grandchildren, Lily and Korbin Mcmullen, Brent and Mia Wade, Justin Richard, Brendon Patterson, Dallas Zerr, Maci and Niki Bourne, Maggie Johnson, Cheyenne and Alexis Allen, Joshua Zerr, Christian Noble and Brayton and Walker Stromgren; and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard McMullen, Denison, and Robert McMullen, California; a sister, Bonnie Dean, Ottawa, Ill.; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22 at the Salt Creek Light House Assembly of God, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salt Creek Light House Assembly of God.