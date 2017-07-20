Aug. 26, 1926 – July 20, 2017

LOUISBURG — Leland Asbury York, Louisburg, died July 20, 2017, peacefully at Louisburg Care Center, Louisburg. He was 90.

He was born Aug. 26, 1926, at New Hampton, Mo., the son of Francis Asbury and Clara Helen Cover York. He was the middle child with three brothers, Charles, Neal and Robert and a sister Avalon.

He married the love of his life, Peggy Lou Hainline on June 12, 1949. They shared 62 wonderful years before her passing in 2011.

He moved from New Hampton, Mo., to Spring Hill, at 8 years-old, where life consisted of hard work on the family farm and playing basketball with the “Rinky-Dinks.” He graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1943.

He served in four wars including World War II, the Korean Conflict, Russian Cold-War and Vietnam. His military career began when he enlisted, with his mother’s permission, at 17 in the Navy and served two years on a destroyer escort ship during W.W. II as a diesel mechanic and also a rescue swimmer pulling downed pilots from the water.

After returning from the war, he enrolled at the University of Kansas, Lawrence, and studied metallurgy for two years, but he was a true patriot returning for active duty in 1950 in the newly formed U.S. Air Force. While serving as a pilot in the Air Force, he had tour of duties in Japan, England, Greenland, and Vietnam, finishing his career with five years as the pilot for a group of scientists flying them all over the world studying atmospheric phenomenon.

While in the service he continued his education at the University of Cincinnati, M.I.T. and after the Air Force finishing a master’s degree in archeology with an emphasis in Plains Indians at Emporia State University.

During his military service, his family never traveled with him overseas, but when he retired in 1971, he and Peggy took up square-dancing and they traveled the world dancing at all the places they had never been together. They became known internationally by the square-dance community as “Ma and “Pa.”

He was also active in his community as a member of the Kansas Farm Bureau and president of the Osage County Farm Bureau, a member of the Osage City VFW, and active as a 4-H Club leader. He and Peggy through the years belonged to numerous square dance groups including the Sunflower Steppers of Osage City and the Pioneer Plus, in Ottawa, and they were also longtime Kansas NE District dance coordinators.

He was known by his Air Force buddies as “Farmer York.” He was interested in all types of farming and was instrumental in founding the Powell Pumpkin Patch of Louisburg, where he drove wagon rides for many years.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Neal; and a sister, Avalon; and a son, Brian Jay.

He is survived by two daughters, Sandra Kittson, Ottawa, and Barbara Phillips and husband, Bryan, Maple Hill; four sons, Daniel York and wife, Martha, Drexel, Mo., Darrell York and wife, Regina, Bucyrus, Gale York and wife, Candi, and Wayne York and wife, Donna, all of Albuquerque, N.M.; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. July 26 at First Baptist Church of Louisburg, 406 S. Vine. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 27 at First Baptist Church of Louisburg, followed by burial at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to Louisburg Boy Scout Troop 101 Fund, set up through Peoples Bank of Louisburg to further Boy Scouting in Miami County.

