May 13, 1936 – Sept. 7, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Leitha Farwell, Lyndon, died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 82.

She was born May 13, 1936, at Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Wilbur and Clara Tunis Light. She grew up in Dunlap, Ill., lived in Peoria, Ill., Topeka and Lyndon. The last four years she wintered in Venice, Fla., and summered in Lyndon.

She worked 24 years for U.P.S. in Ottawa, in the accounting department and Neosho County Community College, Ottawa. She was a member of the Lakeside Lutheran Church in Florida and Lutheran Women's Guild.

She married Ronald G. Farwell Jan. 22, 1955, at Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2014.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Clara; and a younger sister and brother, Carole and Billy.

She is survived by five children, Ronald K. Farwell, Venice, Fla., Robert Farwell, Lyndon, Michael Farwell, Lawrence, Laurie Bunker, Osage City, and Letha Farwell, Overland Park; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Carnegie Library and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.