March 30, 1940 – March 23, 2017

OVERBROOK — Larry Keith Swanson died March 23, 2017, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. He was 76.

He was born March 30, 1940, on the family farm near Melvern, the son of Charles A. and Elizabeth E. Dillard Swanson.

He attended and graduated from the Kansas School for the Blind in Kansas City. Upon graduation, he moved to Lawrence and worked for K-Mart. He later moved to Topeka to take a position with the Kansas Rehabilitation for the Blind. Upon its closure, he went to work for Walmart in Topeka until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Swanson; and a sister Opal Killion.

He is survived by a brother, Russell Swanson, Lyndon; a sister, Corrinne Toumberlin, Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. April 1 at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

