Nov. 16, 1925 – Aug. 29, 2017

MERIDEN — Lara Nell Gragg Stout, Meriden, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Kelly House, Meriden. She was 91.

She was born Nov. 16, 1925, at home in rural La Harpe in Allen County, the daughter of Harry and Silva Morrison Smoot.

She graduated from Iola High School in 1943 and went to work at Beech Aircraft Corporation, Wichita. While in Wichita, she completed the Red Cross nurse aide course and worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.

She was a member of Quenemo United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women and served as a 4-H leader for many years with her husband, Vernon. She began as an Avon representative in 1969 and continued for 41 years. She also served on the Osage County Council on Aging, representing the Quenemo Community and helped for many years on the Quenemo Election Board.

She married Vernon Gragg Feb. 11, 1945, at Gas. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1977. She married Harold Stout July 4, 1982, at Quenemo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Kent Leon Gragg and David Lee Gragg; two sisters, Fayette Walters and Eva Jean Catron; two brothers, Rex Smoot and Cecil Smoot; and a stepchild, Albert Stout.

She is survived by three sons, Randy Gragg and wife, Elizabeth, Topeka, Dale Gragg, Hemet, Calif., and Aaron Gragg and Marla Wiens, Topeka; a daughter, Trudy Harris, Hemet, Calif.; a sister, Crysta Harrington and husband, Glenn, Linwood; eight grandchildren, Adrian and Lexi, Topeka, Andrea and Maselino Isaia, Topeka, Sara Gragg, of Merriam, Daniel Gragg, Topeka, Carrie Gragg, Emporia, Kimberly Toot, Ottawa, Derrick Gragg, Nashville, Tenn., and Damon Gragg, Manhattan; four great-grandchildren, Chance Gragg, Caden Gragg, Manaia Isaia and Taimane Isaia, all of Topeka; three stepchildren; 12 step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Quenemo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Quenemo. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quenemo United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.