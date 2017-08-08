Kurtis Alan Gaston

Dec. 22, 1955 – Aug. 2, 2017

OSAGE CITY — Kurt Gaston, Osage City, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, at his home in Osage City. He was 61.

He was born Dec. 22, 1955, at Belleville, the son of Karl and Dorothy Buckley Gaston. He grew up in Ellsworth, where he learned to love small-town life, sports and the English language.

He attended the University of Kansas where he met his wife, Marcy. They were married Jan. 8, 1977, and were married for 37 years.

He was a long-time newspaper editor, and after learning the trade at his father’s newspaper, The Ellsworth Reporter, he served as managing editor for the Jefferson Gazette, Ohio, The Sterling Bulletin, Kansas, Southwest Daily Times, Liberal, Kansas, The Baytown Sun, Texas, The Osawatomie Graphic, Kansas, and The Norton Telegram, Kansas.

He enjoyed reading, photography and watching sports, especially Jayhawks basketball. He appreciated the occasional cigar, and delighted in time spent with his granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Kent.

He is survived by his brother, Kale, and wife, Jennifer, Raleigh, N.C.; four children, Rebekah, her husband Steve and daughter, Ida, all of Lawrence; Jeremy, St. Paul, Minn.; Elisabeth, Lawrence; and John, Osage City; and three nephews, Aaron Gaston and Alex Gaston, of California, and Andy Gaston, wife, Nicole and son, Henry, of Nevada.

He was cremated and will be placed with his parents in Ellsworth Cemetery. A memorial reception will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St., Lawrence. A private inurnment ceremony will be at held in Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing a subscription to a daily or weekly newspaper.