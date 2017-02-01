July 7, 1930 – Jan. 1, 2017

ARKANSAS CITY—Kenneth F. Kern, Arkansas City, formerly of Osage City, died Jan. 1, 2017, at South Central Kansas Medical Center, Arkansas City. He was 86.

He was born July 7, 1930, at Washington, the son of Frank and Gertrude Neumann Kern. He grew up on the family farm near Washington and graduated from Washington High School in 1948.

He graduated from Kansas State University in January 1953 with a degree in agricultural education and a commission as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.

He was an U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War and the Berlin Wall Crisis, serving three active duties and 25 in the reserves. He retired from the Air Forces Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel.

After two years active duty in the Air Force, he returned to Kansas State University and earned a master’s degree in farm mechanics and school administration. While teaching, he was recalled to active duty for one year during the Berlin Wall Crisis in 1961.

He spent 22 years in the Osage City school system as a vocational agriculture teacher, high school principal and a member of the USD 420 school board. Before retirement in 1995, he was the executive director of the State Conservation Commission in Topeka.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Osage City, and later the Arkansas City Redeemer Lutheran Church, charter member of the Osage City Kiwanis Club, served as Kiwanis division lieutenant governor, district secretary, and on Kiwanis International committees, board of directors of the Kansas High School Activities Association and the National Association of State Conservation Agencies, ex-officio member of the Kansas Water Authority, member of the Re-inventing Kansas Water Permitting Team, and State Geographics Information System Committee, and served on many other committees while working for the State of Kansas.

He married Leona Fry Aug. 19, 1951, at Sedgwick. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2009.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Smith and husband, Larry, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Lois Faber and husband, Bryan, Arkansas City; a son David Kern and wife, Pat, Republic, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will greet friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home, Arkansas City.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Arkansas City. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorials have been established with the Osage City Public Library, Osage City Kiwanis Club Scholarship Program, Arkansas City Redeemer Lutheran Church or South Central Kansas Medical Center. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home, Arkansas City. Online condolences may be expressed at rindt-erdman.com.