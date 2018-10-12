Dec. 13, 1965 ¬– Nov. 26, 2018

KANSAS CITY — Kenneth Adam Harred died Nov. 26, 2018, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, surrounded by his children. He was 52.

He was born Dec. 13, 1965, at Topeka. He dedicated over 20 years to the National Guard, both as a reservist and later full-time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, creating duck/goose calls, hand-carved decoys and leather working.

He was preceded in death by his mother, June.

He is survived by three children, Falicity (Aaron), Zachary (Ashton) and Cole; his father Bob; three siblings, Jason (Tiffanie), Jenny (Steve) and Joe (Joni); four grandchildren, Adisyn, Lukas, Harper and Rook; a niece; and five nephews.

The family wishes to extend an invitation to all to celebrate the life of Ken, 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 15 at Melvern Community Center, 102 N. Main St., Melvern, KS 66510.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or a charity of your choice.