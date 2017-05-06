April 30, 1933 – June 2, 2017

EMPORIA — Keith Long Smulling, formerly of Osage City and Miller, died Friday, June 2, 2017, at his residence in Emporia. He was 84.

He was born April 30, 1933, southwest of Miller, the son of Wilbur Byron and Anna Mabel Long Smulling. He graduated from Miller High School in 1951.

He married Patricia “Patsy” J. Guy Feb. 14, 1954. The couple had traveled all 50 states together. She preceded him in death.

He worked in water and gas maintenance for Osage City for many years. He also loved raising cattle. He was a faithful Kansas basketball fan to all the area teams and most importantly the Kansas Jayhawks.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wilbur Byron Smulling Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy Sullivan and Darlene Sutherland.

He will forever be remembered by two sisters, Doris Gerstner, Emporia, and Donna Tucker, Bonner Springs; seven nephews; five nieces; and a long list of friends for his kindness and his loving smile.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. June 8 at Miller Methodist Church. Miller. Inurnment will follow at Ivy Cemetery, near Admire.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miller Methodist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

