TOPEKA — Kathryn "Kathy" Coffman, Overbrook, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. She was 61.

She was born April 12, 1958, at Wichita, the daughter of Rex and Leona Orindgreff. She grew up in Melvern, lived in Osage City, and has been in Overbrook for over 30 years.

She was an insurance agent for many years in Osage City and Overbrook. She was co-owner of Scranton Tavern for the last several years.

She was a member of Overbrook United Methodist Church, where she had worked on several boards. She had been a member of Overbrook PRIDE and New U group.

She married Dana Coffman Aug. 11, 1984, near Lyndon. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Leona.

Besides her husband of 35 years, she is survived by three daughters, Jodi Anderson and husband, LeRoy, Overbrook, Jamie Whitmore and husband, Daniel, Perry, and Shelli Ribelin and husband, Kyle, Hoyt; a sister, Jean Talbott, Fairview, Texas; and three grandchildren, with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church or Help House and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.