Dec. 23, 1924 – Nov. 18, 2018

TOPEKA — Katherine Shanks died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Lexington Park Nursing Home, Topeka. She was 93.

She was born Dec. 23, 1924, at Mandan, N.D., daughter of John and Flora Friedt Eckroth. She lived in Lyndon for many years and has been at Lexington Park for the last year.

She worked as a nurse's aide at Hilltop Nursing Home, Lyndon, for many years. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Topeka.

She married James Shanks March 6, 1948, at Yakima, Wash. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1980.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, John and Flora; two sons-in-law, Ed Cobb and Bob Pinnock; three brothers, Philip Eckroth, John Eckroth and Joseph Eckroth; and four sisters, Monica Paul, Francis Paul, Eva Brady and Beatrice Charvat.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Shanks and wife, Glenda, Grand Junction, Colo., and Ron Shanks and wife, Karen, Topeka; four daughters, Debra Pinnock, Camdenton, Mo., Cheryl Cobb, Topeka, Judy Brecheisen and husband, Mark, Wichita, and Linda Holston and husband, Mike, Mayetta; a brother, Gary Eckroth and wife, Ginny, Maine; three sisters, Hilda Henry, Oregon, Margaret Paul, North Dakota and Judy Thiel and husband, Glenn, North Dakota; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Topeka. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Lyndon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.