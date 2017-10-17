June 14, 1994 – Oct. 15, 2017

WAKARUSA — Kale Jordan Cauthon, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. He was 23.

He was born June 14, 1994, at Topeka, to Jim and Denise Brayton Cauthon. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 2012.

He participated in football, wrestling and golf, but his true love was wrestling and his wrestling family. He was skilled at welding, sheet metal work and working with his hands. He was a kind and loving person. His smile and big heart were his best traits.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Auston Cauthon.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Josh Cauthon and wife, Jordan, Topeka, and Cameron Cauthon and wife, Michelle, Wichita; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Nancy Brayton, Glasco; paternal grandmother, Virginia Cauthon, Dodge City; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 20, 2017, at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Community Church of Carbondale, 104 S. Fourth St, Carbondale, KS 66414 or Santa Fe Trail High School Wrestling, 15701 S. California Rd., Carbondale, KS 66414.

