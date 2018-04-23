Died – April 28, 2018

OTTAWA — John R. Kunard, formerly of Lake Pomona, died Sunday, April 28, 2018, at his home in Ottawa. He was 82.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at North Baptist Church, Ottawa. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Baptist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.