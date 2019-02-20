Sept. 26, 1930 – Feb. 18, 2019

OSAGE CITY — John Henry Atchison died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at his home in Osage City. She was 88.

He was born Sept. 26, 1930, at Osage City, the son of John H. and Florence Gunterman Atchison.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 8, 1952 and served during the Korean War. He received a honorable discharge as a sergeant in May 1954.

He married Marguerite Schnoor in summer 1961 at Oklahoma. After several years of marriage they were later divorced.

Following his military service, he began a career in construction. He would go on to manage the Hankamer Ready Mix Plant, Osage City, for almost 20 years. He later operated a mower for the township.

He was a member of Robert Heizer American Legion Post No. 198 at Osage City for 49 years. He also held membership in Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Emporia, and for many years he had a duel membership in Osage City Eagles, totaling over 60 years combined.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Stubby; a brother, Bill Atchison; his companion of 15 years, Ramona Woods on Nov. 1, 2006.

He will live on in the hearts of a daughter, Vanessa Burkdoll (Brett), Beloit; a son, John H. Atchison III (Sandra), Raytown, Mo.; a sister, Betty Reece, Topeka; two brothers, Robert Atchison, Topeka, and Charles Atchison, Wakarusa; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a stepson, Richard Ashby (Kathy), Grandview, Mo.; a son-in-law, Dave Stubby, Wamego; and Ramona’s children, Sheryl Bowers, Willa Winsky, Elizabeth Griffin, Christiann Rimbey and Charley Gunterman.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at First Presbyterian Church, Osage City. Burial will follow services at Osage City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb.22 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Robert Heizer American Legion Post No. 198 and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.