Aug. 8, 1931 – June 8, 2017

CARBONDALE — John ”Jack” Wesley Ard died June 8, 2017, at his home in Carbondale, with his wife and family members present. He was 85.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. July 1 at Scranton Community Center, 300 E. Boone, Scranton. A small lunch will be served following.

