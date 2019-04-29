June 17, 1980 – April 23, 2019

MANHATTAN — Jill Nicole Casten Downing Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home in Manhattan. She was 38.

She was born June 17, 1980, at Ottawa, the daughter of the late, Joyce Stinson Casten and Jeff Casten.

She grew up in Quenemo and graduated from Marais des Cygnes Valley High School in 1998. She lived in Manhattan since 2014.

She received her bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from Kansas State University in 2002 and a master’s degree from University of Nebraska in 2005 along with her PhD in agriculture and extension education from Virginia Tech in 2011.

She worked for the National FFA organization, American Farm Bureau and most recently at Kansas Farm Bureau as senior director for educational training.

She attended Crestview Church, Manhattan. She served organizations that she had benefited from, including Kansas FFA Foundation, K-State Ag Alumni Board, Kansas FFA Association and numerous 4-H roles.

She married Bo Downing June 9, 2018, at Quenemo. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce; grandparents, John and Dorothy Casten, Quenemo, and Bennie and Jean Stinson, Ottawa; two aunts and an uncle.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her father, Jeff Casten and wife, Merrilyn, Quenemo; three sisters, Jennifer Roy and husband, Peter, Vassar, Janae McNally and husband, Caleb, Quenemo, and Jarah Hauger and husband, Mike, Gardner; and 13 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at, Marais des Cygnes Valley High School Gym, Melvern. The family will receive friends immediately following the celebration until 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jill Casten Memorial Fund, to help support 4-H and FFA students and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave, Lyndon, KS 66451.

Kansas FFA Foundation link is https://ksffafoundation.givingfuel.com/casten.