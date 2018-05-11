Jesse Henry Mundy

Dec. 11, 1938 – Oct. 30, 2018
TOPEKA — Jess “Bud” Henry Mundy died suddenly, Oct. 30, 2018. He was 79.
A celebration of life was held Nov. 3 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale.
