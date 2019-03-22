Feb. 13, 1922 – March 20, 2019

OTTAWA — Jesse Hall Sr., Quenemo, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Ottawa. He was 97.

He was born Feb. 13, 1922, at Woodlake, Neb., the son of Thomas and Mary Jessep Hall. He attended school at Boatman School, Nemaha County, Neb., and lived in Falls City, Neb. He lived in Hiawatha, before moving to Quenemo.

He farmed for several years and then worked unloading coal cars in Nebraska. He worked at Monarch Egg Plant, Hiawatha, until retiring in 1984.

He married Barbara Lunsford in 1943. She preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 1973. He married Dorothy Sammos in 1974. They divorced in 1977. He married Carolyn Calvert Dec. 2, 1977, at Hiawatha.

Besides his wife, Barbara, he was preceded in death by five sons, Larry in infancy, Jake, Steven, Terry and Jesse Jr.; four daughters, Wilmetta, Lyla, Susie and Tammy; two stepdaughters, Cindy Cook and Carolyn Calvert-Trout; and two brothers, Lou and Leo Hall.

Besides his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by, two daughters, Ranee Spicer, Hiawatha, and LaDonna Moore, Topeka; a son, David Hall, Salem, Neb.; four stepdaughters, Ginny Hopkins and husband, Mark, Holton, Roberta Fox and husband, David, Overbrook and Sherri Sammos and Linda Mangold, both of Nebraska; a brother, Herbert Hall, Fremont, Neb.; a sister, Darlene Domney, Syracuse, Neb.; 39 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Quenemo.