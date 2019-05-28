Aug. 16, 1944 – May 26, 2019

TOPEKA — Jess "Butch" Darrell Bartee, 74, Topeka, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was 74.

He was born Aug. 16, 1944, at Emporia, the son of Loyd Bartee and Wilma Bailey Badgley. He graduated from Olivet High School, Olivet.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was currently employed by Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center engineering department where he worked for over 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John "Jack" Badgley and Lynn Bartee.

He is survived by a daughter, Alisa Bartee; three grandchildren, Jordan Bartee, Alea Utz and Amya Bartee; and a sister-in-law, Donna Bartee.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Ave., Topeka. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Alpine Cemetery near Melvern Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

