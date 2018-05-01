Jervey Allen Kendall

By Rosie Blacketer on Fri, 01/05/2018 - 14:22

April 13, 1946 – Dec. 31, 2017

VASSAR — Jervey Allen Kendall died April 13, 1946. He was 71.

He was cremated.

A service will be held for him 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Grace Assembly Church, Leavenworth.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us