Feb. 17, 1953 – Jan. 12, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jerry Dean Arb, Melvern, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Lincoln, Neb. He was 65.

He was born Feb. 17, 1953, at Emporia, the son of Orville and Lois Kramer Arb. He graduated from Melvern High School in 1971 and lived the majority of his life in the Melvern community.

He was a member of Operators Union Local 101 as a heavy equipment operator for many years. During his years as a heavy equipment operator, he worked several jobs across the country, including building of Melvern Lake and a crane operator at Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. He retired from McAnany Construction in 2018.

He was well liked by many during his days on different job sites working outages for Flour Daniel around the country in places such as Texas and Virginia, to name a few. In addition to operating heavy equipment, he was a cowboy who loved to rope and ride. He farmed and raised livestock most of his life. He was owner/operator for his own truck line, Jerry Arb Trucking, for a period of time.

One constant in his wide ranging working experiences was his smile. He was known for a contagious smile, charm and for bringing a smile to others with his quick witted humor.

He was preceded in death by a son, Corey Wade Arb in 1994; a son-in-law, Matthew Lee Criss; and his parents, Orville and Lois Arb, all of the Melvern community.

He is survived by two daughters, Angie Criss, Melvern, and Anissa Arb, Austin, Texas; two brothers, Steve Arb and Tom Arb, both of Melvern; a sister, Pam Gillard, Melvern; three grandchildren, Corey Criss, Brock Criss and Mariah Criss; and a great-grandchild, Mattie Nixon.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Melvern United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jerry Arb Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.