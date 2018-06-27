Died - June 22, 2018

TOPEKA - Jennifer Abrahamson Towle, Topeka, died Friday, June 22, 2018. She was 49.

A Celebration of Jennifer's life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14 at Countryside United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Towle Children College Fund because education is power, but it's also expensive. Jennifer was a life-long learner and has passed this passion onto her children. Contributions may be sent to Towle Children College Fund, account No. 7181, Landmark National Bank, 6010 S.W. Sixth Ave, Topeka, KS 66615.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.