TOPEKA — Jeffery D. Payne, Lyndon, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 58.

He was born March 23, 1959, at Gardner, the son of James and Helen Jenks Payne Sr. He lived in Lyndon most of his life.

He worked as a mechanic at Sloop Sales and Hook’s Repair south of Lyndon for several years.

He married Rebecca “Susie” Bruntmyer June 30, 1990, at Pomona Lake. She survives of the home.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, George Miller and Tim Miller; a daughter, Jamie Payne; his mother, Helen Gehrke; stepmother, Joan Payne; a sister, Kathy Christiason; half-brother, James Payne Jr.; and two half-asisters, Mae Duncan and Sheri Peter.

He was cremated. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jeff Payne Memorial Fund, for final expenses and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

