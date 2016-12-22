Nov. 18, 1969 – Dec. 12, 2016

TOPEKA—Jeffery Allen Atchison, Burlingame, died Dec. 12, 2016, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 47.

He was born Nov. 18, 1969, the son of Charles E. Atchison Sr., and Ila G. Mundy Atchison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery J. Atchison; a daughter, Lacie Lynne Atchison; and a brother, Timothy Lee Atchison.

He is survived by a companion, Tracy Baker; a daughter, Heaven Leigh Atchison Cox; and a granddaughter, Eva Marie Adkins; three stepsons, Ryan Baker, Trevor Baker and Nicholas Slater-Allen; two sisters, Marilyn S. Roberts and Sherry Y. Roberts; two brothers, Charles E. Atchison Jr., and Jerry Dean Atchison; and numerous nieces and nephew.

He was cremated. Services will be scheduled at a later date.