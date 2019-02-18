Dec. 4, 1931 – Feb. 15, 2019

TOPEKA — Jefferson "Jeff" Molloy, Carbondale, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 87.

He was born Dec. 4, 1931, at Galt, Mo., son of John and Della Hess Molloy. He grew up in Missouri and moved to Kansas in 1954. He lived in Carbondale since 1971.

He worked for Firestone Tire in sales and service for many years.

He married Margaret Ralls Feb. 19, 1951, at Chillicothe, Mo. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Molloy on Feb. 16, 2015; his parents, John and Della; three brothers, George, John and Francis Molloy; and two sisters, Rosa Ralls and Nola Cox.

Besides his wife, he is survived by five daughters, Mary Colston and husband, Randall, Nesbit, Miss., Virginia Cook and husband, Jim, Carbondale, Connie Roberts and husband, Randy, Carbondale, Eva Birch and husband, Larry, Maple Hill and Amy Flohrschutz and husband, Tony, Lawrence; 24 grandchildren; and 64 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Molloy Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.