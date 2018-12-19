Nov. 23, 1932 – Dec. 15, 2018

COUNCIL GROVE — Janice Wright, Osage City, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Diversacare Healthcare, Council Grove. She was 86.

She was born Nov. 23, 1932, at Osage City, the daughter of John and Eva Ricca Martin. She lived all of her life in Osage City, where she graduated from Osage City High School.

She worked at Supply Depot at Forbes Field. She also helped take care of many children over the years. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Altar Society and was a Girl Scout leader for several years.

She married Norman Wright, Dec. 14, 1950, at Osage City. He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2016.

She is survived by two children, Pam May and husband, Aaron, Osage City, and John Wright and wife, Tina Marie, Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Nadine Archer, Olathe; three grandchildren, Courtney Moncrief and husband, AJ, Bryan May and wife, Megan and Tatum Wright; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday. Inurnment will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Janice Wright Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

