July 11, 1937 – March 19, 2019

COMANCHE, Texas — Janet Lorraine Howard, Lyndon, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Comanche, Texas. She was 81.

She was born July 11, 1937, at Holyoke, Colo., the second of five daughters to Glen and Winnie Kepler Alberts. She grew up in Holyoke and lived at Glen Elder until moving to Lyndon in 1967.

She was a homemaker until starting to work for Cook Construction at Waconda Lake. She then worked for both Cook Construction and Neosho Construction during the building of Melvern Lake. She worked several years for Ned Hiatt's RV Sales near Vassar.

She was a founding member of Lyndon United Methodist Preschool where she worked as an assistant teacher for 12 years. Many children in the community knew her as "Grandma Janet." For the last five years she has been a camp host at lakes in Texas and Kansas. She was a member of the Lyndon United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.

She married Robert Railsback Sept. 16, 1956, at Holyoke. They divorced in 1979. She married her best friend, Wayne Howard, Feb. 29, 1980, at Burlington. He survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Winnie; a sister, Glenna Alberts; a grandson, Christopher Railsback; and three nephews.

Besides her husband of 39 years, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara Schattak and husband, Gary, Lyndon; a son, Burton Railsback, Reading; three sisters, Carolyn Loughman and husband, Dan, Wichita, Cheryl Jacklovich and husband, Joe, Wichita and Lynette Schneider Lakewood, Colo.; four grandchildren, Keith Schattak and wife, Andrea, Kristy Stark and husband, Vince, Matthew Railsback and wife, Allison and Allison Railsback; four great-grandchildren, Abby and Michael Stark, Isabella Toman and Luke Brossman; a great-great-granddaughter, Emarie; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Preschool and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.