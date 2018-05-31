Janet Gilliland

July 11, 1944 – May 28, 2018

WICHITA — Janet Mustard Gilliland, Andover, died Monday, May 28, 2018, at Wichita. She was 73.

She was born July 11, 1944, at Wichita, the daughter of Thomas and Esther Maye Davison Mustard. She grew up in Wichita and graduated high school in 1962.

She attended Emporia State University and received her bachelor's degree in secondary education in 1966. She earned her elementary certificate and taught sixth grade in the Gardner Schools for three years.

She moved to Lyndon in 1974, where she taught fifth grade for 23 years until her retirement in 2005. She earned her masters degree from Emporia State University in 1985. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, where she was affectionately known as "Mow".

She married Delton Gilliland Jan. 21, 1967, at Wichita. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2010.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Esther Maye.

She is survived by three children, Stephany Hughes and husband, Pat, Leon, Lindy May and husband, Karl, Clearwater, and Josh Gilliland, San Diego, Calif.; two sisters, Susan Gilliland and husband, Darrel, Topeka, and Nancy Rozzelle and husband, Bob, Andover; and five grandsons, Ian Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Parker May, Colin Hughes and Brody May.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon Alumni Association or The ARC of Sedgwick County, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

