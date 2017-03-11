Dec. 7, 1941 – Aug. 26, 2017

TOPEKA — James “Rock” Sosebee, Vassar, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at V.A. Medical Center, Topeka. He was 75.

He was born Dec. 7, 1941, at Beaufort, S.C., the son of James and Blanche Cobb Sosebee. He grew up in South Carolina and lived in North Carolina and Arizona before moving to Lake Pomona near Vassar in 1994.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1963. He worked most of his life in construction as a steel worker. He was a member of the Tar Heel Stompers Motorcycle Club and then the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

He married Carol Ward Dec. 4, 2012, at Quenemo, on their 25th anniversary. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kerensa Ward on Aug. 11, 2009; his parents, James and Blanche; a sister, Dorothy Nagel; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Ward.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, James Sosebee and wife, Cathy, New York; two brothers, William “Spook” Sosebee, South Carolina, and Michael Sosebee and wife, Debra, San Francisco, Calif.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Ward, California, and Janet Ward, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Alex, Justin and Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Quenemo. The family and friends will gather following the services at the South Shore Club House at Pomona Lake.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Sosebee Memorial Fund and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.