Aug. 24, 1969 – March 7, 2018

OSAGE CITY — James Russell “Russ” Moreland died Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at his home. He was 48.

He was born Aug. 24, 1969, at Bellflower, Calif., the son of James Thomas and Barbara Ann Pannell Moreland. He had live in Chino, Calif., until moving to Osage City in 1992. He worked in auto body repair and paint.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Myrtle Moreland and Lee and Jean Pannell; his father, James Thomas Moreland; and a cousin, Dane Pannell.

He will be forever remembered by his mother, Barbara Moreland, Osage City; two daughters, Kristen L. Moreland, Florida, and Kodie Moreland, Osage City; a son, Logan Russell Moreland, Osage City; three sisters, Chantel Rickel, Vassar, and Debra Moreland and Angela Moreland, both of Oregon; a brother, Lesley Moreland, Oregon; two grandchildren, Kash and Vance, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Family will receive friends an hour before the service at funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Russell Moreland Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be express at vanarsdalefs.com.