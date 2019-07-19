Feb. 10, 1932 – July 15, 2019

KANSAS CITY — James "Jimmie" Roberts, Vassar, passed from this world on July 15, 2019, while visiting friends and family in Kansas City. He was 87. Even though he was alone in his car, he was blanketed in the love of his family, friends and loving memory of his wife, Millie.

He was born Feb. 10, 1932, at Kansas City, the son of Benjamin and Noreen Roberts. His final home was in Topeka, but lived most of his life in Kansas City, and then Vassar, after retirement.

A lifelong resident of Kansas, he served as captain of the auxiliary division of the Kansas City Police Department, maintained an active presence in his Masonic Lodge and provided for his family by serving 35 years as a mechanical engineer with Owens Corning Fiberglass. After retirement to Vassar, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed coordinating weekly tournaments with his many friends at Lamont Hills Golf Resort.

All who knew him, will remember his good natured humor, outgoing personality and passion of all things western, especially country music. Throughout his life, he entertained with his beloved cowboy songs, wearing cowboy boots and Stetson and playing his guitar as he sang from his heart. The world has lost another songbird, but his music will live within all of us forever. As in all good cowboy tales, he died with his boots on.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mildred "Millie" Roberts; and three sisters, JoAnn Eads, Martha Wilson and Finny Marie Stegman.

He is survived by a sister, Marilyn Ruth Moore, Grandview, Mo.; three children, Jimmie Roberts, Cerritos, Calif., Dale Roberts, Cathedral City, Calif., and Diana Kubie, Topeka; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friends and family who mourn his passing.

His final resting place will be at Vassar Cemetery on South Croco Rd., Vassar, with a graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.