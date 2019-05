Oct. 2, 1947 – May 24, 2019

VASSAR — James "Jim" Heisler, Vassar, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home at Lake Pomona. He was 71.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1947, in Greenwood County.

Jim was cremated and private family services will be held at a later date.

Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon, is assisting the family.