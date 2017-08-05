Sept. 16, 1927 – May 6, 2017

OSAGE CITY — James F. Henry Sr., Osage City, died May 6, 2017, in an Osage City nursing facility. He was 89.

He was born Sept. 16, 1927, at Centerville, Penn., the son of Vern and Minnie Barbour Henery. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines in 1945, and later was drafted into the Army where he served from 1945 until 1947. He joined the Air Force in 1951, where he served in Korea, and was discharged in 1959.

He was in the automobile business in the Topeka area for many years. He is a member of Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. He served as a board member of the Osage City Nutrition Council, was a former member of Help House, Lyndon, and a member of American Legion Post No. 198, Osage City, where he was currently serving as chaplain. He was an avid antique collector specializing primarily in farm and auto items.

He married Margaret R. Snyder, Jan. 27, 1949, at Grindstone, Penn. She died Oct. 13, 2011.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark Henry, who died Nov. 24, 2001.

He is survived by a daughter, Michele Ross and husband, Doug, Harveyville; a son James F. Henry Jr. and wife, Tracie, Millersville, Mo.; a brother, Vern Henery, Pittsburgh, Penn.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 10, at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City, followed by graveside services conducted by members of the U.S. Air Force, at Auburn Cemetery, Auburn. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 May 9, at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post No. 198, or Gideons, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.