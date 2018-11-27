James Emil Rosetta

Feb. 23, 1941 – Nov. 24, 2018

TOPEKA — James Emil “Jim” Rosetta died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at his home in Topeka. He was 77.

He was born Feb. 23, 1941, at Osage City, the son of Quinto Emil and Virginia Vietta Rosetta. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1959.

He married Susan Leigh Lombard April 8, 1967, at Topeka. She survived of the home. To this union two children were born, Emily and Todd.

He worked for the State of Kansas Department of Revenue until his retirement. He was a Kansas State University and New York Yankee fan, an avid gardener and fisherman.

Besides his wife, he will be forever remembered by a daughter, Emily Cheek and husband, Charles, Emporia; a son, Todd Rosetta and wife, Shelley, Shawnee; a twin sister, Judy Eikleberry and husband, Ike, Topeka; and four grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 29 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. The family will receive friends an hour before service. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to James E. Rosetta Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 W. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.