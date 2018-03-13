James Dean Chapman

Nov. 20, 1953 – March 10, 2018

LYNDON — James “Jimbo” Dean Chapman, Lyndon, died Saturday, March 10, 2018, at his home. He was 64.

He was born Nov. 20, 1953, at Emporia, the son of William Clifford Chapman and Ida Mae Neblong.

He spent the majority of his career working as an oil hand on an oil rig He enjoyed interacting with people, especially his daily trips to Casey’s and visiting with those that stopped by to chat with him. He was always the first to give a giant smile. enthusiastic hello and to tell a funny story. He loved nature and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing, camping and tending his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Ann Faught and Betty Brown.

He is survived by two sons, Jason R. Chapman and wife, Tina, Topeka, and William Clifford Chapman and wife, Rachel, rural Auburn; and four grandchildren, Logan, Willow, Jubilee and Lincoln Chapman.

Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 16 at Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon. A memorial service will immediately follow.