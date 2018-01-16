Oct. 17, 1927 – Jan. 13, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Lindsay died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City.

Jacqueline Marie Curley was born Oct. 17, 1927, at Osage City, the daughter of James and Emma Martin Curley. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1945.

She married Duane R. Lindsay June 19, 1947, at Osage City. He preceded her in death in 2007, after 59 years of marriage.

She worked as a grocery clerk in Osage City for many years. She retired from the Osage County Treasurer’s Office. She was a long time member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Her favorite activities were needlework, playing bingo and casino trips. She also enjoyed taking trips with her husband, especially their trip to Europe in 1984.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bob” Curley.

She will be forever remembered by two sons, Mike Lindsay and wife, Connie, Shawnee, and Pat Lindsay and wife, Cindy, Osage City; five grandchildren, Nicole McGinnis, Christina Avitia, Alison Beasley, Nathan Lindsay and Jennifer Wilcoxson; and six great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. before service. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City American Legion Auxiliary, Great Lakes Hospice or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

