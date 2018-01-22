Dec. 21, 1923 – Jan. 16, 2018

LEBO — Jacob Clinton Davies died Jan. 16, 2018. He was 94.

He was born Dec. 21, 1923, to Welsh parents Jacob and Olive Davies at Newman Hospital, Emporia. He was appreciative of his grandfather coming from Wales in the early 1880s to start the five-generation farm.

His grandfather was a Welsh immigrant settling in the area of Lyon and Osage counties. He spent his whole life as a farmer in the Welsh community of Arvonia township of Osage County just few miles away from Reading.

He married Donna House Oct. 31, 1954, at First Christian Church, Emporia. Together they had three children, Jann, Jay and Jim; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. They were proud of all of them including spouses who they chose for lifetime partners.

He was especially appreciative of Jay and Jim, who chose to carry on the family farming occupation, which Clint, his father, two brothers and grandfather had taken pride in. He was proud of his daughter, Jann, who chose to be a part of the educational system of the community and served as a teacher of young people in both grade school and high school. He followed and was proud of his grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

He received his grade school and high school education from the school system in Reading and later was a graduate of Kansas State University. He served 13 years on the Unified School Board of North Lyon County with the first three years in Reading. He served on the Farm Bureau Extension board of Osage County. He belonged to the Reading Lion’s Club and helped start the club and served 11 years as secretary. He was a proud Mason for 63 years and served as master in 1957.

As a young man, he proudly served as a lay and youth fellowship leader of the Reading Methodist Church. He was a member of St. David’s choir, Farmhouse Fraternity, K-State marching band and baseball team.

Throughout his life, he was an avid photographer, documenting his family and the Reading community. He also made daily journal entries about his life and his family.

During his retirement years he kept busy by making and cutting canes. He made 500 hedge tree walking canes for old and new friends that he would meet each day. Friends attending “ole Clint’s” memorial may celebrate by bringing canes with them to the service in honor of him.

As a baby, his mother took him into the Reading Methodist Church and his grandchildren will carry him out of the church.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at Reading United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Reading Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 evening at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.