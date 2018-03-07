Aug. 30, 1925 – July 2, 2018

EMPORIA — Jack Allegre, 92, of Lebo, KS, died July 2, 2018 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 92.

He was born Aug. 30, 1925 at Wichita, the only child of Kenneth M. and Lulu Mae Leach Allegre. He was a lifelong resident and booster of Lebo, moving there before his first birthday when his father opened the Allegre Rexall Drugstore.

After graduation from high school, he enrolled in the Navy in 1943 at age 17. He served on the destroyer USS Evans, surviving major sea battles and a hurricane as well as long months of ship duty without breaks.

After his discharge from the Navy in 1946, he promptly began pharmacy school at the University of Kansas City, now UMKC, because his father was going blind and needed his help at the drugstore. He graduated as a registered pharmacist in 1949 and joined his father in the pharmacy in Lebo, working there until 2014.

In 1949, he met Jo Ann Roberts of Kansas City. He proposed marriage on their second date and both were always happiest in each other’s company. In their 66 years of marriage, no one ever saw them argue. They took delight in raising their four children and also loved to travel by car, visiting all 48 states in the continental US. He cared for her devotedly prior to her death in 2015.

He was active in numerous organizations in Lebo, serving as the secretary of the Lebo Lion’s Club for over 25 years. He served on the city council and was a member of the American Legion. He organized a baseball PeeWee league for young boys in the 1960’s. He was a long-time member of the Lebo United Methodist Church, teaching adult Sunday School for over 40 years and serving on the church board. He was also devoted to his golf game, giving it up only at age 89.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Nicholas Allegre.

He is survived by four children, Ann Allegre and Craig Volland, Kansas City, Mary Allegre and David McMullen, Albuquerque N.M., Peter Allegre and wife, Helen, Lebo, and Bill Allegre and wife, Stephanie, Overland Park; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 7 at Lebo United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo.

Online condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate care provided to him in his final months by the entire staff at Emporia Presbyterian Manor and the attentive care given near the end of his life by members of the Hand in Hand Hospice of Emporia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo United Methodist Church or to Emporia Presbyterian Manor.