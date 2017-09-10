Aug. 8, 1926 – Oct. 3, 2017

OSAGE CITY- Iona Lorraine Smiley, Osage City, died Oct. 3, 2017, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. He was 91.

She was born Aug. 8, 1926, Dodge City, the daughter of Ross Ray and Lillie Arline Bryan Evarts. She graduated from McPherson High School.

She married James Clifford Smiley Jan. 25, 1947, at Topeka. He preceded her in death.

She worked for Kansas Neurological Institute for 27 years. She was a member of the Osage City Countryside Baptist Church, TOPS, Jersey Creek Ladies Club and was very active in the church and community.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Mitchel Smiley; a daughter, Rose Marie Frankenfeld; and three brothers, Ralph, Ellis and Norman Evarts.

She will be forever remembered by a daughter, Connie Bruno and husband, Randall, Scranton; a son, Dannie Smiley and wife, Lee Ann, Burlingame; a brother, Rollo Evarts and wife, Dorothy, Scranton; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held 1 p..m. Oct. 12 at Countryside Baptist Church, Osage City. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Baptist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.